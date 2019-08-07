I didn’t realize that this was going to be the focal point of the documentary until I started living it. I wanted to be in a community I felt comfortable in and started [shadowing] Juntos without knowing what the outcome would be. I went to the first PARS campaign meeting. Met many enthusiastic people. I think it was a little bit of fate, that I was interested in immigration — a factor that has always conditioned my family — at a moment when Philadelphia’s immigrant community was taking a historic stand.