A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class on Writing, Reading, and Life, George Saunders. It’s no surprise Saunders has some thoughtful, passionate, unexpected things to say about short stories. He’s made a career out of writing them, and teaching master classes about them at Syracuse. Nor would it surprise me if some Saunders readers are feeling inclined to skip this one, as it appears at first glance to be a book-length meditation on his favorite dead Russians (as opposed to another stunning story collection, or an ethereal epic like 2017′s Lincoln in the Bardo). But before you decline, consider Saunders’ track record for elevating the mundane, and for discovering humanity and humor in dark places. If it still sounds like homework, opt for the audiobook, in which Saunders’ voice is joined by the likes of Glenn Close, Phylicia Rashad, and Nick Offerman. (Random House, available now.)