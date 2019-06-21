While Little Dog’s mother, Rose; his grandmother, Lan; and his first love, Trevor, all play important roles in the novel, the book is first and foremost a love letter to language. Little Dog never takes his mastery of it for granted — both his mother and grandmother are illiterate. He knows that being unable to pick out the right words and say them in the right way at the right time means that you are helpless in this country, unable to express yourself. It means that other people will laugh at you at the grocery store and push your face into bus windows for looking different.