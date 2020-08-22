Reverse osmosis is the best way to clean almost all low-level contaminants out of your water at the tap. There are water filters out there that will specifically say they can remove chrome-6 [hexavalent chromium], or they can remove chloramines. But a water issue can have a chlorine burnout going on, with a low-level chrome-6 and firefighting foam in it, and nitrates from farming. So each one of those chemicals takes a different type of filtration to remove. Reverse osmosis is the one system that removes, generally, everything that’s coming in to the water at a low level. But if you just have one or two problems, there are filtration systems out there that can remove chrome-6 or help reduce lead and things like that.