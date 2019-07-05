The cross-cultural vibe is just one way Domini’s novel isn’t so old-fashioned. The narrative has its requisite share of mobsters, cops, and bloodshed, but for Domini these are mainly lenses through which to explore Risto’s sense of displacement and belonging. Anti-immigrant blogs agitate against African refugees as “the virus that could bring down all of Europe,” and anybody who wants to stay in the country faces, if not outright violence, at least casual bigotry and mountains of paperwork. (Risto escaped the problem, at least somewhat, by marrying an Italian woman.)