Bookshops all over Pennsylvania and New Jersey are closed as non-essential businesses, but bookworms who are low on their supply of reading materials are not out of luck.
Many local independent bookshops, in fact, are still operating virtually, offering new books and gift cards — and sometimes, even audiobooks. And if you aren’t in need of a new title but still want to support your local bookseller, some are accepting donations to keep operations running via crowdfunding sites like GoFundMe.
Here, we’ve rounded up more than a dozen Philadelphia-area indie bookshops that can still help you get your reading fix. Check out the list below:
A Novel Idea
This East Passyunk shop is selling books on its website, where you can browse titles and place an order — or you can have books sent to you via its Bookshop.org page. Co-owner Christina Rosso-Schneider recently published her first book, She Is A Beast, which can be shipped or delivered locally. Don’t need a book right now? Consider donating to their GoFundMe campaign, buying a gift card, or attending an online event.
1726 E. Passyunk Ave., 267-764-1202, books@anovelideaphilly.com, anovelideaphilly.com
Amalgam Comics & Coffeehouse
If you’re in the mood for comic books, Amalgam — the first black female-owned comic shop on the East Coast — has you covered. Located in Kensington, the shop is shipping orders, which can be placed by email or through its website. They’re also taking phone orders on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Order by 3 p.m. on Wednesdays, and your books will ship the same week.
2578 Frankford Ave., 215-427-3300, comics.amalgamphilly@gmail.com, amalgamphilly.com
Brickbat Books
While it may not have an online store, this Queen Village shop is still selling books by email, and touts a shipping rate of $4 for any size order — and neighborhood delivery, too. Contact the shop for details or availability, or pick up a gift card online.
709 S. 4th St., 215-592-1207, brickbatbooks@gmail.com, facebook.com/brickbatbooksphilly
Hakim’s Bookstore
Located in West Philadelphia, Hakim’s was founded in 1959, and is considered the city’s first and oldest African-American bookstore. The shop is still operating amid the pandemic with its online store, where you can place orders to have books shipped to your home.
210 S. 52nd St., 215-474-9495, bookstorehakims@gmail.com, hakimsbookstore.com
Harriett’s Bookshop
This woman-centric Fishtown bookshop, named for abolitionist Harriett Tubman, is accepting orders for shipping via its online store. The shop also recently organized an “Essentials for Essentials” effort, where customers can pay for a book to be delivered to workers in the emergency departments at local Philly hospitals.
258 E. Girard Ave., info@harriettsbookshop.com, harriettsbookshop.com
Head House Books
Nestled between Society Hill and Queen Village since 2005, this shop is still offering books and gift cards for sale online — and orders over $35 ship for free. They’ve also got you covered on audio books via their Libro.fm page, which gives the shop a percentage of sales. And if you want regular book deliveries, consider their monthly or quarterly “HHB To You” subscription service.
619 S. 2nd St., 215-923-9525, sales@headhousebooks.com, headhousebooks.com
Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee & Books
There are a few ways you can support this Germantown shop, which former CNN commentator Marc Lamont Hill launched in 2017. First, you can buy books online via the shop’s page on IndieLite.org, and have them shipped. Or you can use the store’s page on Libro.fm to get yourself some audiobooks. And finally, if you want something less book-ish, you could buy a gift card or some merch from their online shop — or make a donation to their GoFundMe campaign.
5445 Germantown Ave., 215-403-7058, info@unclebobbies.com, unclebobbies.com
The Doylestown Bookshop
This Bucks County bookstore — which also has a sister store, the Lahaska Bookshop, in Peddler’s Village — is taking book orders online and shipping, and doing phone orders on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can also support them through purchasing gift cards online.
16 S. Main St., Doylestown, 215-230-7610, mail@doylestownbookshop.com, doylestownbookshop.com
Main Point Books
Despite having to close its brick-and-mortar shop, Wayne’s Main Point Books is taking online orders, and shipping directly from its warehouse. Gift cards are also available, as are audio books via the shop’s partnership with Libro.fm.
116 N. Wayne Ave., Wayne, 484-580-6978, mainpointbooks@gmail.com, mainpointbooks.com
Narberth Bookshop
Montco readers are in luck thanks to Narberth Bookshop, which is taking orders for delivery via email. To order, contact them with the titles you’d like to purchase, as well as your phone number and street address, and payment can be handled electronically. The shop indicates online that it is able to make deliveries in Bala Cynwyd, Merion, Wynnewood, Ardmore, and, of course, Narberth.
221 Haverford Ave., Narberth, 610-664-1112, narberthbookshop@gmail.com, narberthbookshop.com
Reads & Company
This Phoenixville shop is still selling books online through its Bookshop.org page, which will get your books shipped to you. Or if you’re more into audiobooks and still want to support them, check out their page on Libro.fm. But if you want to support them now and shop later, gift cards are also available.
234 Bridge St., Phoenixville, 484-920-3695, reads@readsandcompany.com, readsandcompany.com
Inkwood Books
Haddonfield’s Inkwood Books is in the middle of moving their physical shop during a pandemic, but they’re still selling books through their website — and shipping is only $2. Gift cards are also available online, as well as audiobooks via their partnership with Libro.fm.
Moving to 106 Kings Highway East, Haddonfield, inkwoodnj@gmail.com, inkwoodnj.com
Second Time Books
While this Mount Laurel shop’s doors are closed, they suggest reaching out to them on their social media channels if you want to buy something. The store’s Facebook page regularly features select titles for sale, and says that orders can be mailed or picked up curbside. Additionally, Second Time also posts books for sale on eBay.
114 Creek Rd., Mount Laurel, 856-234-9335, secondtimebooksales@gmail.com, secondtimebooksonline.com