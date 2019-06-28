When a young art dealer guesses Philippe’s ghastly secret, the story grows even hotter with peril. In the most magical way, the narrative seems to melt, transforming this modern-day crime into the ancient tale of Pericles. One moment the art dealer is speeding away on a yacht, and then suddenly … we have sailed through a mystical membrane between present and past and been deposited in the ancient world of Pericles in medias res. "He was a man who could withstand any physical pain," the narrator writes, "face any danger, take rational decisions in situations where lesser men would crumble." In Haddon’s telling, this peripatetic prince is Odysseus, Robin Hood, and MacGyver rolled into one tower of awesomeness: a humble, troubled superhero whom every heartthrob in Hollywood should be lining up to play.