She does narrate many great scenes. During the horror of 9/11, after she grabbed passports and terrified cats, Reichl left the city, panicked but relieved that Michael had taken Nick and some classmates into the unharmed countryside, where she soon made spaghetti for all. The next day, she returned to the city and, along with others in the restaurant world, began cooking for rescue workers, who were “covered in white powder” and looked like “ghosts staggering through the smoke.” Chili, cornbread, lasagna, and brownies fed hope.