“Everybody is so traumatized and beat up that if a concert involves another state of awareness, that’s a very attractive prospect,” said pianist Marilyn Nonken, who opens the series Wednesday with Morton Feldman’s spare, meditative, 90-minute Triadic Memories. “It’s not a piece so much as it’s an environment, a sanctuary, where you can go and stay a while ... The piece does have peaks and valleys but ... you’re not following a story of conflict and resolve. It’s physically different place ... where your brain waves change.”