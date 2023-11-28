An Academy Award or an Eagles Super Bowl win? Bradley Cooper would prefer the latter.

Bradley Cooper has accepted that he’s the “Taylor Swift of the Eagles” — the one bringing in all the light and glamor (and maybe, luck!) to the team’s home games.

Yesterday on Howard 100, Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show, the long-time Eagles die-hard talked about his love for the Birds, his route from New York to the J Lot parking spot at Lincoln Financial Field, and his upcoming Leonard Bernstein biopic, Maestro.

Cooper stars in the Bernstein biopic, which he also produced, directed, and co-wrote. The film, set to stream on Netflix on Dec. 20, has already garnered praise and critical acclaim. But between winning an Oscar for playing the influential American composer and conductor, and seeing the Eagles win this year’s Super Bowl, the Abington-born actor said he’d rather pick the latter.

When Stern asked Cooper which win would be more meaningful, the nine-times-Oscar-nominated-actor said, “The Eagles’ Super Bowl victory” without hesitation.

“You know you live in New York now?” Stern playfully reminded him. But Cooper refused to budge. “I’m not lying,” he said to the radio host.

Stern said Cooper and co-star Carey Mulligan, who plays Bernstein’s wife Felicia Montealegre in the film, are front-runners for Best Actor and Best Actress at the 96th Academy Awards. “I’ve never been wrong since 1959,” Stern joked. “I’ve predicted every winner. I’m phenomenal at this.”

In the six years it took to make Maestro, Cooper said it was the first project he did with a sense of fearlessness, and the experience transformed him. “I really feel I became a man after this film.,” he said. “If [an award] were to happen ... it would be nuts.”

Awaiting Maestro’s Dec. 1 theatrical release, the actor said he recently appeared for another audition. This time, with his mother Gloria Campano. The duo recorded an audition video for another T-Mobile commercial, which he hopes will make the cut. “I’m not kidding. We did it three weeks ago in my living room,” Cooper said to Stern. Anyone who has watched the last mother-son duo’s outing for the cellphone service provider, knows they’ll probably be a shoo-in.

As the interview came to a close, although Cooper politely declined Stern’s request to sing the Eagles fight song, the host was clearly won over. He ended the episode with the perfect words: “Go Birds.”