Bradley Cooper arrived early at his 30th high school reunion for Germantown Academy

Bradley Cooper, spotted last month at Chestnut Hill Brewing Company celebrating his 30th high school reunion, told Jimmy Kimmel that he in fact arrived early to the big event, and ended up being the greeter for his former high school classmates.

“I put the sign out front,” the actor said on The Tonight Show this week.

Cooper, who grew up in Rydal and Jenkintown, graduated from Germantown Academy in 1993. He went on to play the lead in Silver Linings Playbook and A Star is Born. He told Fallon he went by “Brad” in high school, and felt like an imposter affixing a nametag with his now-famous full first name on it. But when Fallon asked whether Cooper’s former classmates “freak out” about him being a celebrity now, he said no.

“It was just regular,” Cooper said. “Time has passed, and it was just cool.”

Fallon displayed a photo of Cooper at the GA reunion with another alum named Bucky Holmes, and soon Fallon and Cooper were dancing around the stage while Fallon shouted “It’s Bucky’s house, no rules!”

The GA 30th reunion weekend included football games between Germantown Academy and Penn Charter and a post-game gathering at MaGerk’s Pub & Grill in Fort Washington. Cooper is a devoted alum; he also attended his 25th reunion, and his 20th in 2013. Cooper recentlypurchased a home near New Hope, Pa., where the Hadid family horse farm is located, according to Page Six. (He and model Gigi Hadid are allegedly dating).

On the Tonight Show, Cooper was promoting Maestro, his new film about Leonard Bernstein that he directed and starred in. He told Fallon shooting it was “the most fun I’ve ever had, by far.”