Bradley Cooper stopped by Chestnut Hill Brewing Co for his 30th high school reunion

With a name tag sticker on his flannel shirt, Bradley Cooper was spotted at Chestnut Hill Brewing Company catching up with his high school classmates.

The Oscar, Golden Globe and Tony-nominated star, who grew up in Rydal and Jenkintown, attended his 30th high school reunion on Nov. 10 during the Germantown Academy’s alumni weekend.

The Philly brewpub posted photos of Cooper in attendance on Instagram on Tuesday.

“Thank you @germantownacademy for hosting your class of 1993 reunion with us,” the post said. “We had the honor of hosting a special guest! You never know who you’ll run into at the Taproom!”

The weekend-long reunion kicked off that Friday with a complimentary reception and open house of the school’s new Health & Wellness Center, followed by the class of 1993 reunion at the brewpub. The ‘93 alumni headed to GA/PC Day at Penn Charter for football games the next day, and concluded the reunion weekend in the back room at MaGerk’s Pub & Grill in Fort Washington for the Alumni Post-Game Gathering.

Cooper also previously attended his 20-year high-school reunion in 2013. He walked around campus, caught up with old teachers, attended the GA-Penn Charter football game, chatted with students, and stopped by the MaGerk’s.

The star of the “Silver Linings Playbook” and “A Star Is Born” is all about his Philly-area roots. He’s a proud Eagles fan, who’s voiced hype videos for the team. He loves Lee’s Hoagies. He’s performed with the Philadelphia Orchestra — and music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin was in Bradley Cooper’s ear during conducting scenes in his recent film “Maestro.” In October, he stopped by PA Chamber of Business and Industry’s annual dinner for a “fireside chat” at the Hershey Lodge.

But Cooper wasn’t the only notable alumni to return for the 30-year reunion. New York Times national baseball writer Tyler Kepner, former director of communications (for Jill Biden) Courtney O’Donnell, and co-founder of Recyclebank Ron Gonen were also in attendance, according to Germantown Academy.