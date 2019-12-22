In the 1880s, the legendary Beatrix Potter once thought about doing a version of Cinderella in which most of the characters were rabbits. It was never published but a watercolor from the project is here. Mary Blair, a Disney artist, is not so well known, except to animation buffs. Yet as her two drawings here show, she played a key role in defining the look of Cinderella as most of us know it, in the 1950 Disney animated film and the picture books that accompanied it. Most of what is shown here is fighting Disney’s overwhelming influence.