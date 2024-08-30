After years of decorating parties with balloons, this artist is now making art with them

North Philly artist Brian Ward grew up in the events industry. His family’s kitchen had three refrigerators and he ate Cheerios every morning with drapes, linen cloth, and other party decor hanging from both ends of the dining room table.

His parents, a baker and an event coordinator, brought him into the family business at age 14. He thought about being a part-time magician, party clown, or face painter to earn extra money for school clothes, but none of them stuck. The only one that did was balloon art.

Advertisement

Ward started out making inflatable hats, swords, and balloon animals at kids’ parties. Then he graduated to shaping archways and columns for prom send-offs, birthday bashes, weddings, and other celebrations.

After working as a balloon artist for a decade, Ward, now 26, is pursuing a different kind of art. Instead of contorting balloons into party-ready pieces, he is crafting sculptures and artwork with them. Only this time, they’d all be deflated.

“I wanted to create something that lasted longer with balloons as my medium,” Ward said. “Balloon decor doesn’t have much life expectancy, and I didn’t want to jump to painting or carpentry. People know me as a balloon artist, so I wanted to merge the two.”

With pencils, markers, paint, glue, and deflated balloons, he has made sculptures of basketballs and small dogs. He has also reimagined one of Evelyne Axell’s paintings, whose work inspired Ward to explore vibrant colors.

It’s a tedious process, Ward said. The materials are a small cost, but a typical art piece can take anywhere between 18 hours to three weeks to complete. But he’s found his rhythm and grown more confident in his artistic pursuits.

He went from selling $300 balloon decor packages to $2,000 art pieces bought by a big-name entertainer. And now he’s ready to show his work to a wider audience.

Ward has been a part of hundreds of events, but on Saturday he is putting on his first art show, for nearly 400 attendees at the Bridge Studio in Philly. The self-funded exhibition, titled “Who is Brian Ward?” will be filled with interactive art pieces and installations, including a play pit full of balloon-made balls.

Kamaya Jackson, a friend who has watched Ward evolve as an artist, said he’s always had the ambition to go big, and she’s happy others will get to see his art and know his story.

“I want [Ward] to feel the love the community has for him,” Jackson said. “I hope he can soak up that moment and see how much of an impact he’s made on that community. Just all the good things that can happen, that’s what I want it to be.”

Ward’s first canvas painting will be a highlight of the show.

His father, Brian Ward Sr., gifted him a canvas in July 2023. Ward used it to craft a balloon-filled collage that was inspired by the last painting his grandfather, John Ward Sr., made before his death in 2013.

Ward gifted the canvas back to his dad, who loved it. His father’s reaction gave Ward the confidence to fully pursue his new artistic journey.

“I knew my dad would be proud,” Ward Sr. said. “He was already proud of his grandkids, but he didn’t get a chance to see Brian do the art that he’s doing now. I know he would be proud to see it, and I think that was reassurance for [Ward].”

While the art world is relatively new ground for Ward, he’s establishing himself as an ascending talent. His first and most notable collector is Grammy-nominated artist Smino, who purchased a balloon-made painting of Mickey Mouse during the 2024 Roots Picnic weekend.

The transaction, Ward said, was nothing short of motivational. “[Smino] was like, ‘I’ll Zelle you the money right now. Just ship to L.A.,’ and I’m like, ‘Bro, I’ll carry this jawn on my back and bring it to you.’ I was on my cloud nine after that.”

His new venture hasn’t been without its detractors. Longtime friend Alissa Smith said Ward has encountered naysayers throughout his artistic journey. But the entrepreneurial spirit his parents embedded in him continues to push him forward.

“People didn’t believe in his vision,” Smith said. “He overcame doubt and slower [business] seasons as a balloon artist. People told him it’s not really a normal job. But I think he took that adversity and used it as motivation. He’s created so many different connections, and I’ve seen him push past people not believing in him or trying to slow him down.”

While Ward is still developing his artistic style, he has never questioned whether he had a story to tell. The Strawberry Mansion resident said his upbringing is one of the pillars of his creativity, and he’s driven to inspire others to create their own art — whatever medium they may choose.

“I always tell people I’m inspired by life,” he said. “Some people may say that’s cliché, but I’m inspired by the possibilities of the things that you can do. And I’m just continuing to write my story.”