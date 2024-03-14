Busy Philipps’s late-night show is coming to QVC

QVC, the home shopping television company based in West Chester, has announced a new late night talk show starring actress Busy Philipps.

Busy This Week will premiere May 8 on QVC+, the company’s free streaming service. The show will feature celebrity interviews and personal stories; it will also have a website for “shoppable products” from each episode, including “weekly looks, set décor and Busy’s favorite new brands,” according to QVC.

Philipps had a late-night talk show, Busy Tonight, on E! in 2019, but it fizzled after less than a year, according to Variety, which first reported the new show.

Founded in 1986, QVC was long a mainstay of American television, selling kitchen wares, jewelry and electronics to millions of viewers. In recent years, though, QVC and its parent company, Qurate, have struggled in the face of a new generation of influencers who sell products to eager consumers on social media. Last March, QVC laid off 400 employees, part of a longterm plan to lower costs.

QVC+ already worked with Philipps in December 2022 for her holiday special Busy for the Holidays. Philipps currently stars in Netflix’s comedy series, Girls5Eva and recently played Mrs. George in the 2024 movie, Mean Girls.

“[Executive producer] Caissie [St. Onge] and I wanted to create a late-night show experience where women feel seen and the topics, guests, and products shared are always worthy of that sacred time of day when she finally gets to unwind,” Philipps said in a statement. “When we tried to get a seat at the late-night table to bring this concept to life, there didn’t seem to be any room for women. But when we came to QVC+, they immediately recognized this was something special.”