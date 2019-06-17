If you haven’t been able to get to the Chinese Lantern Festival yet, no worries. The festival announced this afternoon that it is extending its stay at Franklin Square to July 14, two weeks beyond its original closing date of June 30.
Visitors can check out 27 illuminated displays made of 2,000 individual lanterns and thousands of LED lights, including a 200-foot long phoenix, and a fortune-telling wheel. There are also cultural performances in the evenings, and a beer garden to relax in.
The festival is open seven days a week. You can wander around among the displays for free during the day, but tickets are required for nighttime entrance between 6 and 11 p.m. They cost between $12 and $20.