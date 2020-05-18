“Devastated,” is how Julia Zavadsky says she felt after hearing that it might not be possible for choirs to meet for some time. The artistic director of Nashirah, the Jewish Chorale of Greater Philadelphia, says the message she took away from the webinar, held May 5, is that “anything we think of doing together is not safe. There is absolutely nothing, and it is absolutely heart-wrenching. Tears are in my eyes just talking about it, because life as we knew it is now over.”