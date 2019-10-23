One of the things you hope a recital will do is provide a complete portrait of the artist, and Tuesday night’s performance at the Perelman Theater by violinist Christian Tetzlaff and pianist Lars Vogt did that, but only by the skin of its teeth. Had my impressions of the pair depended on the opening piece, Beethoven’s Violin Sonata in A Major, Op. 30, No. 1, I might have wondered why these two are considered among the first rank of soloists worldwide.