"Faithful Friday" with Angel Blue Episode 2 Topic: Overcoming Fear with special guest Christine Goerke In this episode I interview the amazing dramatic soprano, Christine Goerke. We discuss the topic of fear and how to overcome it. We also answer some of your questions. :-) ***What topics would you like me to discuss on Faithful Friday?*** Comment below... I'd love to hear from you!! Hope you enjoy this episode. Stay safe and healthy. Sending you my love, Angel <3