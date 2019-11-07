This is a developing story.
In the wake of an Inquirer report this past July detailing allegations of sexual misconduct at the Curtis Institute of Music, the school has hired a Philadelphia law firm to investigate.
Curtis has contracted Cozen O’Connor lawyers Gina Maisto Smith and Leslie M. Gomez to undertake a comprehensive review of Curtis’ “history present and past when it comes to any kind of sexual misconduct,” Curtis president and CEO Roberto Diaz said Thursday.
The firm is being brought in after allegations by violinist Lara St. John that she was raped by violin teacher Jascha Brodsky in the 1980s and then had her complaints repeatedly ignored by the school. The article contained claims by other women who said they were subjected to sexual advances from Brodsky, who died in 1997 after teaching at Curtis for decades.
Smith and Gomez specialize in institutional response to allegations of sexual misconduct. After stories of sexual abuse surfaced around 2012 at Carolina Friends School in Durham, N.C., the school engaged the two to conduct what would become a two-year investigation.
Their work at Curtis aims to relate specifically to St. John’s allegations, as well as any others throughout the school’s history. In addition, the two lawyers have already helped the school revamp some of its policies and procedures relating to sexual misconduct, and it will now seek input from the Curtis community that could lead to further revisions.
“We hope that will help build the confidence that people need to have that the school is willing to listen and to do the right thing,” said Diaz, who said that the school’s work with the law firm began in August and has the approval of the school’s board.
Curtis wants to understand the historical things that may have occurred," said Gomez. “There are no limits placed on us by Curtis, and Curtis has promised unfettered access to documents, personnel or any other information we may need.”
In addition, the school has pledged to make the findings public, she said.
In the classical music world, the Cleveland Orchestra has set the standard for response to allegations of sexual misconduct. When the Washington Post published a 2018 report about Cleveland Orchestra concertmaster William Preucil and others, the orchestra set up a special board committee and commissioned New York Law firm Debvoise & Plimpton to investigate.
The firm ended up conducting more than 70 interviews, and their findings were made public by the orchestra, which published the report on its website.
Curtis, with this new investigation, appears to have decided to take a similar course.