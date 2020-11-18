As experimental as both creators are, this piece reflects a strong desire for immediate communication. Hayes can be pretty raw; here, he is very much to the point. Words such as “breath” and “oxygen” now take on extra meaning. Sorey can be highly oblique, but in this piece he writes highly singable vocal lines; the instrumental writing (piano, cello, clarinet, and violin) uses whatever musical means are necessary to penetrate deep into the psychology of the words, going well below the surface in the piece’s exploration of racial injustice.