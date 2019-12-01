Prankster-ish bangers like “Baby Sitter,” “21,” and “Walker, Texas Ranger” are terse, sticky nuggets in themselves, but musically, he’s a high-quality assembly line. Where DaBaby’s an actual innovator is in his presentation, bringing his video team Reel Goats on tour and consequently, the theatrics of an awards-show performance to every stop. Not long into the set, the crowd was treated to sirens, gunshots, and chopper noises before everyone onstage was in orange jumpsuits with a prison backdrop on the screens behind them. “How long are you in for?” the star asked one cohort in character, betraying Lady Gaga-level ambitions.