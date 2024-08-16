Dîner en Blanc takes over LOVE Park in triumphant fashion

In Love Park Thursday evening, nearly 5,000 attendees clad in white arrived in silk dresses, tailored linen suits, and glimmering masquerade masks, ready to enjoy this year’s Dîner en Blanc.

Hate it or love it, the annual pop-up soiree gave Philadelphians a chance to dance, take selfies under the LOVE sculpture, and toast their champagne and wine glasses under the evening sun. And for most attendees, the 12th rendition of the chic picnic lived up to the hype.

Around 6 p.m., guests from all over the city assembled at Dilworth Plaza. While they didn’t know where the gathering would be until minutes before the dinner began, they were aware of Dîner en Blanc’s two rules: Everyone at the picnic must wear white. (There are no exceptions for ivory, off-white, or beige, the website notes.) And that they’d have to haul their own tableware, food, and drinks to the venue once it was announced.

Around 500 people, all of whom had previously purchased tickets, waited by the fountains for a text or email to confirm the picnic’s secret location. Once they heard their cell phones ping, or whispers from other attendees, they lugged their belongings for a two-minute walk to the park.

“It’s big and it’s gorgeous, I love it,” said Jay Diggers, who was wearing a satin button down jacket and flowy trousers for his ninth Dîner en Blanc, and his first outside of New York City. “Philly has a ton of beautiful parks and outdoor spaces, so I think it’s a little bit more special here because it’s designed for it I think.”

Merion Station couple Mike and Vicky Weinstein, draped in white resort-style wear, said Dîner en Blanc continues to live up to its reputation . “The atmosphere is so fun and festive. It’s a diverse group, everybody is happy, and it just makes us love the city even more,” Mike Weinstein said.

Unlike their past four trips to Dîner en Blanc, Vicky Weinstein said they packed light for the occasion. They brought a home-cooked meal, then laid it out on a small table with a pair of chairs. “We’re getting too old to schlep a bunch of stuff,” she said. “And the biggest lesson we have learned is to bring water. Lots of it, and to expect a little wait. But we always enjoy it.”

Dîner en Blanc started in a Parisian park in 1988 by a group of friends who agreed to wear white so they could easily spot each other from a distance. It’s now celebrated in over 120 cities across 40 countries.

The event launched in Philly back in 2012, with roughly 1,300 guests taking over Logan Circle. Since then, the white-wearing crowds have marched, with picnic paraphernalia in tow, to varying Philly locations, including Fairmount Park last year and Boathouse Row, the Navy Yard, Rittenhouse Square, and the Art Museum before that.

It’s held outdoors, rain or shine, and maintains a celebratory vibewith laughter, distant cheers, and friendly banter. But some critics have called Dîner en Blanc of being a gathering among the city’s elite, and criticized the unnecessarily road closures and heightened traffic jams caused by the gathering.

Katie Savaiinaea-Elisaia and Genius Elisaia were nervous going into their first Dîner en Blanc picnic back in 2022, but said they hadn’t faced any snobbery or stiffness among attendees.

“I never feel like it’s elitist,” Savaiinaea-Elisaia said. “I think it’s worth the money and definitely worth the trip, even just for a night out with a friend, family member, or significant other.” The ticket to this year’s pop-up picnic was $53, plus a $14 membership fee.

“It always lives up to our expectations,” Genius Elisaia said. “Philly has its own different vibe to it, especially compared to the one in New York. It’s really nice.”

As the night sky grew dimmer, guests left their linen-covered tables to enjoy lessons from the Philadelphia Argentine Tango School, performances by the Sixers Stixers drum line, and live music from the Boathouse Row Band. Others took last-minute pictures at the LOVE statue and weaved through the crowd to see the event’s other performers, which included a human statue dressed in Cupid-inspired attire.

Love was certainly in the air Thursday night. There was a marriage proposal toward the midpoint of the evening, inciting cheers and video recordings from other attendees. And by the end of the night, their smiles and sparklers illuminated Philly’s night sky.

“This is why we keep coming back,” Katie Weinstein said. “We try to get into the city as much as we can, but this is pretty special.”