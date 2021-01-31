“A friend said to me that he thought Trump supporters didn’t deserve my music,” Sawada says, “but that’s not the line of thinking I’m interested in. Sure, some people have disgusting, ugly beliefs and are violent, but that’s true regardless of political affiliation, and isn’t it too simplistic to assume that half the country is made up of ‘bad’ people? Humans are more complicated than that. In this day and age when reality and facts are constantly under attack, I think the beauty of experiencing music together is one of the very few truths we can agree upon and reminds us of our common humanity.”