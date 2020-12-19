So I talked to two people. Seiji Ozawa was first, I was performing with him, and he said, “I will offer you some concerts in Japan with my orchestra and we’ll see how it goes.” We talked after that, and he said, “I will take care of you.” At the time I was singing often with Seiji, and we studied scores together. I told him if I was talentless, please tell me. I don’t want to be one of those soloists who thinks they can be a conductor.