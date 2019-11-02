The Escher Quartet missed that point. Adroit and stylish they were, but their view is a cool one. They seemed to consciously avoid becoming too expressive, failing to fully shape phrases or lingering over the resolution of certain harmonic progressions. Some of the charm was there, but none of the more complex drama. Where was the merry, elastic bounce of that last movement? For an ideal performance of the piece, it’s best to listen to the Portland String Quartet’s recording from the early ‘80s. Still, the piece nicely set the stage for PCMS’s January festival exploring shifting cultural identities coming out of the First World War.