But coming out is also a social process, the discovery of others with whom you have much in common. These are often marginal people, the sort your parents warn you against. This sense of solidarity among outcasts is thrilling, and it helped to make a movement. “I was not like the other boys,” says some writing on Andrew Guth’s 2019 three-panel multimedia work Orion (Tales I Wish He Had Told Me). But the men shown here look exactly like the grown-up versions of the boys who were not like other boys. They are what used to be called clones.