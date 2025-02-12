Here’s a list of Eagles-themed murals in Philadelphia where you can take a selfie

In case you haven’t heard, the Philadelphia Eagles are once again Super Bowl champions.

The Birds dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl rematch, with game-MVP Jalen Hurts leading the 40-22 stampede. And now, a city-wide parade is in order.

Advertisement

To celebrate, Philly artists are getting in on the hype. New Eagles murals are popping up in the city along with some old favorites.

Here’s a list of selfie-worthy Eagles murals to visit — from outside Lincoln Financial Field’s doors to spots along Friday’s parade route.

‘Go Birds’

along Friday’s parade route is a new piece by artist Tiff Urquhart.

Go Birds presents a stoic and focused eagle, made to reflect the determination that drove the Eagles to victory in New Orleans. The temporary artwork, curated by Conrad Benner of Streets Dept, is located at on 1123 S. Broad Street, near S. Broad and Alter Streets.

It “is a tribute to the beautiful chaos of Philadelphia — the passion, the energy, and the unbreakable spirit of Eagles fans,” the artist said.

‘City of Champions’

Nick Foles will forever live in the hearts of Eagles fans — and likely in their photo galleries, too. After the former Eagles quarterback gifted the franchise their first Super Bowl in 2018, an extension was added to the City of Champions mural was made following the historic playoff run in 2018.

The mural by artist David McShane, located at 2701 Grant Ave., serves as a reminder of the Eagles’ glorious journey atop the NFL ranks. And it’s all the more The visual message is even more poignant with Foles’ retirement at the start of the 2024 NFL season, and the team’s secondSuper Bowl victory at the tail end of it.

‘Born To Dominate, Made For Philly’

The Saquon Barkley mural by artist Rob Nero, located at 12th and Christian Streets, is a love letter to the NFL’s leading rusher and Offensive Player of the Year.

The former New York Giants back capped off an astounding season in his first year with the Eagles. He’s more than earned his stripes in the City of Brotherly Love, and it’s only right we confess our love for him on the city’s walls.

.

‘Our City, Our Team’

Our City, Our Team by Phillip Adams and Jonathan Laidacker is a large-scale reflection of the city’s love for the Eagles, and the team’s love for its rabid fanbase.

The 2,700-square-foot mural, located adjacent to Lincoln Financial Field on 700 Pattison Ave., leaves plenty of room for a large group of visitors to line up, bask in its glory, and take a selfie. A decade after its reveal, it remains a selfie hot spot for Eagles die-hards.

‘FLY’

Artist Bill Strobel created another Eagles-themed mural just before the Super Bowl. The mural, located at Corinthian Ave. and Brown Street, features action shots of Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

‘Inspiring Young Minds to Dream Big’

Inspiring Young Minds to Dream Big isn’t your typical selfie destination. The mural, located at the Horatio B. Hackett School in Kensington, was created as part of the Eagles Annual Playground Build in 2018.

The design by David McShane and David Woods was inspired by students’ drawings of themselves playing in the newly-installed playground, which were then integrated into the vibrant mural. It also features an image of an Eagles player punting a football. And in keeping with the theme, there’s There project also includes a mini Eagles turf field right by it.

Two South Street murals

Two small new murals can also be seen at 331 South Street. The reimagined Eagles logo, and the portrait of stars Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and Devonta Smith, was designed by Peru-born artist Al Collantes.

Collantes, who moved to Philadelphia at age 6, joined the Mural Arts Program at State Correctional Facility (SCI) Phoenix, and has helped paint murals across the city.

Let’s Hunt 🦅



New NFL Playoff Mural at Lincoln Financial Field.



Photo/Artist: jklement27 on IG pic.twitter.com/VuvTTMnddP — On Pattison (@OnPattison) January 10, 2025

‘Let’s Hunt’

This mural by artist Justin Klement features Eagles-colored wings for fans flying high with excitement. The NFL Playoff mural, located in the plaza across from the team’s proshop, is another sweet spot for selfies.