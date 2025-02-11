Super Bowl Parade in Philadelphia: Route, road closures, SEPTA, bathrooms, and food

The Eagles are back on Broad Street after their second Super Bowl victory in franchise history. More than a million fans are expected to flood Philadelphia for the celebrations.

On Friday, Feb. 14, the Philadelphia Eagles, along with family, friends, and fans, will parade through the city, culminating in a celebration at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The Eagles dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, securing a 40-22 victory and holding the Chiefs scoreless until the final minutes of the third quarter.

Now, Philadelphia is ready to celebrate the team and its historic win.

Here’s everything you need to know about the parade, including the route, SEPTA service changes, road closures, bathroom locations, and where to find food and drinks along the way.

Parade route and map

The Eagles’ Super Bowl parade begins at 11 a.m. at Broad Street and Pattison Avenue, near the South Philadelphia Sports Complex.

From there, the parade will travel up Broad Street to City Hall, continue along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, and conclude at the Philadelphia Museum of Art between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m.

The official ceremony at the Art Museum steps will begin at 2 p.m. and end around 3:15 p.m.

Road closures

Expect road closures along the entire parade route, including Broad Street up to City Hall and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway leading to the Art Museum.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

The inner lanes of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway from Eakins Oval to 20th Street will be closed from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. This closure won’t affect morning and evening rush hours, and cross streets will remain open.

Thursday, February 13

The inner lanes of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway from Eakins Oval to 20th Street, the top of the Oval, and the inner lanes of Kelly Drive coming into the city will be closed from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. This closure won’t affect morning and evening rush hours, and cross streets will remain open.

The following streets will be closed starting at 7 p.m. and will reopen at approximately 6 p.m. on Friday, February 14:

Kelly Drive from Eakins Oval to Fountain Green Sedgley Drive from W. Girard Avenue to Kelly Drive Lemon Hill Drive Poplar Drive from W. Girard Avenue to Sedgley Drive Poplar Street from 30th Street to Poplar Drive

Friday, February 14

The following streets will be closed from 5 a.m. until approximately 6 p.m.:

Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 16th Street and 20th Street (including Logan Circle) 17th Street between Arch Street and Vine Street 18th Street between Arch Street and Vine Street 19th Street between Arch Street and Vine Street Race Street between 20th Street and Logan Circle 20th Street between Race Street and Callowhill Street Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 20th Street and Eakins Oval (all lanes) 21st Street between Spring Garden Street and Winter Street Local access to Pennsylvania Avenue only (all traffic must turn left) 22nd Street between Spring Garden Street and Race Street Local access to Park Towne Place only (residents) 23rd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Benjamin Franklin Parkway Local access only as conditions allow 24th Street between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Park Towne Place Park Towne Place between 22nd Street and 24th Street Local access to Park Towne Place only (residents) Pennsylvania Avenue/Callowhill Street between 20th Street and 21st Street Local access to Barnes Foundation driveway (westbound) only Eastbound open from 21st Street Spring Garden Street between 22nd Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway Local access only as conditions allow Spring Garden Tunnel Waterworks Drive I-676 westbound 22nd Street off-ramp 2000 Winter Street Kelly Drive between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Strawberry Mansion Drive Martin Luther King Drive between Eakins Oval and Montgomery Drive Spring Garden Street Bridge at 31st Street Anne d’Harnoncourt Drive 25th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Kelly Drive

The following streets will be designated “local access only” west of 22nd Street:

Wallace Street Mt. Vernon Street Green Street Judson Street Brandywine Street

The following streets will be closed from 7:30 a.m. until approximately 6 p.m.:

South Broad Street between Pattison Avenue and S. Penn Square S. Penn Square between Broad Street and 15th Street 15th Street between Chestnut Street and Vine Street 16th Street between Chestnut Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway 1500-1600 Market Street 1500-1600 JFK Blvd. All cross streets on Broad Street from Pattison Avenue to S. Penn Square, from 13th Street to 15th Street Pattison Avenue between 7th Street and 20th Street

The following streets will be closed from 10:30 a.m. until approximately 6 p.m.:

I-95 northbound and southbound Broad Street off-ramp I-76 eastbound and westbound Broad Street off-ramp (Sports Complex)

The following streets will be closed from noon until approximately 9 p.m.:

JFK Blvd. between 20th Street and 29th Street/Schuylkill Avenue 29th Street/Schuylkill Avenue between Market Street and JFK Blvd. 30th Street between Market Street and Arch Street I-76 westbound 30th Street off-ramp I-76 eastbound 30th Street off-ramp I-76 westbound Schuylkill Avenue on-ramp Filbert Street between 10th Street and 12th Street 10th Street between Filbert Street and Race Street 11th Street between Filbert Street and Race Street 12th Street between Filbert Street and Race Street

Cross streets on Broad Street, starting from south to north, and other roads along the parade route will reopen as early as conditions allow on Friday, Feb. 14.

Saturday, February 15

The inner lanes of the Benjamin Frankling Parkway from Eakins Oval to 20th Street will be closed from 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14 into the overnight hours. Cross streets will remain open.

All road closures will be lifted by noon on Saturday, Feb. 15.

Parking restrictions

Temporary “No Parking” restrictions will go into effect at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13 and the final parking restrictions will be lifted around 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14.

Streets with parking restrictions:

South Broad Street from S. Penn Square to Pattison Avenue (both sides of the street including the center median) All cross streets on Broad Street from Pattison Avenue to Chestnut Street from 13th Street to 15th Street (both sides of the street) S. Penn Square from Broad Street to 15th Street (both sides of the street) 15th Street from Chestnut Street to Vine Street (both sides of the street) 1500 Arch Street (both sides of the street) 1400-1600 JFK Blvd. (both sides of the street) Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th Street to 20th Street (both sides of the street) Kelly Drive along Boathouse Row Sedgley Drive between Kelly Drive and Poplar Drive Waterworks Drive 1500-1600 Market Street (both sides of the street) 1600 Cherry Street (both sides of the street) Pennsylvania Avenue from 22nd Street to 24th Street (south side of the street) Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 20th Street to Eakins Oval (all lanes; both sides) 22nd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Winter Street (both sides of the street) 21st Street between Pennsylvania Avenue & Race Street (both sides of the street) 20th Street from Race Street to Callowhill Street (both sides of the street) 19th Street from Arch Street to Vine Street (both sides of the street) 18th Street from Arch Street to Vine Street (both sides of the street) 17th Street from Arch Street to Vine Street (both sides of the street) 16th Street from Market Street to Benjamin Franklin Parkway (both sides of the street) 1500-1600 Market Street (both sides of the street) 1600 Cherry Street (both sides of the street) Park Towne Place between 22nd & 24th Streets (north side of the street) 2000-2200 Spring Garden Street (both sides of the street) 2000 Winter Street

Vehicles parked in the above locations during the posted hours will be “courtesy towed.” Here’s what to do if your car is courtesy towed. Safety violations like parking too close to the corner, blocking fire hydrants and crosswalks, and double parking will be enforced.

Outside of parking-restricted areas, there will be no enforcement of meter or time limit regulations on parade day. Free parking, anyone?

Bike lane closures

During the parade, several bike lanes along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Broad Street, and streets nearby to the parade route will be closed. Cyclists should use caution when traveling in the area.

There will be no access to the Schuylkill River Trail from behind the Art Museum on Friday, Feb. 14. Westbound travel will end at Paine’s Skate Park.

SEPTA, PATCO & Public transportation

SEPTA will operate on a modified schedule throughout Friday, Feb. 14 to accommodate parade attendees.

Most Regional Rail and Metro stations will be closed, with only select stations open to help transport fans in and out of the city efficiently.

“We ask for patience, we can’t get everyone in at the same time and we can’t get everyone out at the same time‚” said SEPTA’s Interim General Manager Scott Sauer. He advised fans to stagger their arrival and departure times.

Get live service updates by following SEPTA on Twitter (now X) through these accounts: @SEPTA, @septa_social or @SEPTA_BSL.

SEPTA Regional Rail – Important payment changes

Regional Rail fares cannot be purchased on the day of the parade. No cash or credit cards will be accepted.

How to pay for Regional Rail on parade day:

Load your SEPTA Key card in advance. Use an existing SEPTA pass. Purchase a Special One-Day Pass ($10), available starting Wednesday, Feb. 12. Must be purchased before Friday. Valid for 10 rides across all modes. If unused on parade day, it can be used on another date of your choosing.

Regional Rail Stations and Lines operating:

Schedules and station openings for each Regional Rail line can be found at septa.org/news/super-bowl-parade.

❌ No service on Chestnut Hill West and Cynwyd lines on Feb. 14.

SEPTA Metro

The Market-Frankford Line (MFL) and Broad Street Line (BSL) will be free on parade day, thanks to sponsorship from Kevin Hart’s premium tequila brand, Gran Coramino.

Trains will run every 6 to 8 minutes starting at 5 a.m.

Open MFL Stations:

69th Street Transit Center 60th Street 52nd Street 40th Street Drexel Station at 30th Street 11th Street Girard Huntingdon Allegheny Erie-Torresdale Arrott Transit Center Frankford Transit Center

Open BSL Stations:

Fern Rock Transit Center Olney Transit Center Erie North Philadelphia Cecil B. Moore Race-Vine Walnut-Locust Snyder Oregon NRG Station

SEPTA Buses

Bus routes that run along Broad Street, City Hall, and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be detoured beginning Thursday evening, Feb. 13.

PATCO

PATCO will run on a modified schedule for the parade, with limited station access and express service into the city.

Open Stations:

New Jersey: Lindenwold, Woodcrest, Ferry Avenue, City Hall Philadelphia: 9/10th & Locust (only open station in the city)

❌ All other stations will be closed.

Direct Service:

Trains will depart from New Jersey stations and run express to 9/10th & Locust.

📅 Schedule Overview:

6:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.: Westbound service (to Philadelphia) only. Trains will leave every 15 minutes from Lindenwold, Woodcrest, Ferry Avenue, and City Hall, running express to 9/10th & Locust. A train will arrive in the city approximately every 5 minutes. 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.: Eastbound service (to New Jersey) only. Trains will depart from 9/10th & Locust and stop at City Hall, Ferry Avenue, Woodcrest, and Lindenwold. 7:00 p.m.: Normal weekday schedule resumes with eastbound and westbound service.

Medical tents

The Philadelphia Fire Department staff medic tents, which will also serve as the place to bring and find lost persons, are at these locations:

24th Street & Benjamin Franklin Parkway (south side) Pennsylvania Avenue and Spring Garden Street Aviator Park (attached to Logan Circle)

Accessibility

To ensure all visitors can see and hear the celebration, 15 jumbotrons with amplified sound will be stationed along the parade route with ASL translators on stage during the official ceremony.

A wheelchair and ADA-accessible viewing area is located on the south side of Eakins Oval, on a first come, first serviced basis.

Paratransit drop-off spots are located at 2300 Pennsylvania Avenue and 20th and Spring Garden Streets.

The Eagles Autism Foundation is providing resources and sensory-inclusive environments for visitors with autism on parade day. A recommended viewing area, a mobile sensory unit, and sensory bags are available.

The mobile sensory unit can be found on Citizens Bank Park Way (11th Street and Pattison Avenue) near the stadiums, where sensory bags are available and more resources.

Bathrooms

The city is expected to release more details this afternoon, but during the 2018 Super Bowl Parade, there were around 850 portable toilets stationed along the route.

🚻 Public Restroom Option: Philly Flush Center City Public Restroom,📍 1401 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19102

Located at the corner of 15th and Arch streets, on the side of the building closest to Love Park. Accessibility: If you are using a mobility device, you will know you are at the unit when you hit the side wall on the left and the metal unit or door.

Check back for updates on additional restroom locations.

Food and drinks

The city has yet to release official food vendor details, but if the 2018 Eagles Super Bowl parade is any indication, expect long waits at local restaurants and plenty of food trucks stationed along the Parkway.

In 2018, 40 food trucks served fans — 20 trucks near 21st and Pennsylvania Avenue and another 20 near 20th and Winter Streets by the Franklin Institute.

Check back for official details on food vendors and special promotions as they are announced.