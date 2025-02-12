All the things Kansas City has to send to Philly since we beat them in the Super Bowl

As Philadelphia basks in the glow of the Super Bowl victory this week, the city is also gearing up to collect on all of the prizes that were promised if the Eagles won. (Shame on anyone who bet against Jalen Hurts!) We rounded up a list of all the winnings — from barbecue to artwork — coming to Philadelphia, thanks to the Birds.

1. The tastiest: Lots of barbecue

The pols have serious beef to settle up. Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker went on the Today show last week to announce a mayoral bet between her and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas that was all about the beef, literally. The tasty result: Lucas will be mailing ribs and more from the Kansas City staple Gates Bar-B-Q to Parker. (If the Birds lost, Parker would’ve sent Lucas cheesesteaks.)

Gov. Josh Shapiro entered a similar wager with Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe and neighboring Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, promising that he would send cheesesteaks from Steve’s Prince of Steaks and Miller’s Twist soft pretzels from Reading Terminal Market if Philly faltered. No need. Instead, Kehoe will be sending Missouri-grown beef with Gates Bar-B-Q sauce, Scott’s Kitchen barbecue sauce and rub, and chocolate-cherry-peanut sweets called cherry mash from Chase Candy Co. Kelly will also send beef — specifically Creekstone Farms’ Premium Black Angus steaks.

Members of Congress from their respective states also revived their bet on beef in another high-steaks wager between Missouri Reps. Emanuel Cleaver and Sharice Davids and Pennsylvania’s own Reps. Brendan Boyle, Dwight Evans, and Mary Gay Scanlon. Turns out Boyle’s prediction last week will come true. He posted on X: “@RepDwightEvans, @RepMGS, and I are looking forward to enjoying some of your Kansas City barbecue after Saquon and the Eagles feast on the Chiefs.” Cheers to the victory feast!

Even school superintendents jumped in, resulting in Kansas City, Kan., Superintendent Jennifer Collier promising to send Philadelphia Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. barbecue. (Plus, she has to wear green.)

Another team that will be feasting is the staff at the Franklin Institute, which made the same cheesesteak-barbecue wager with the historic Union Station Kansas City and the local science center, Science City. Their barbecue prize will come from Jack Stack.

Meanwhile in South Philly, the historic cheesesteak joint Pat’s King of Steaks will receive barbecue from Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que. As part of the deal, the restaurant is sending enough food to feed a local fire station — in this case, Pat’s owner Frankie Olivieri will share the spoils with the crew from Engine 53, Ladder 27 on Snyder Avenue.

2. The freshest: Beer

Breweries also took the bet. Philly’s own Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant is owed beer from Kansas City’s Border Brewing Co. Even better? The Border Brewing staff also has to wear Eagles swag for a day while working in their taproom. Hop to it, y’all.

3. The priciest: Artwork

Kansas City’s Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art and the Philadelphia Museum of Art each bet a 19th-century painting by legendary French impressionist Édouard Manet on their city winning. (Following the 2023 loss, PMA had to loan out Philadelphia artist Thomas Eakins’ 1875 oil painting Sailing.) Luckily for us, that means the Missouri museum will loan out The Croquet Party, which PMA will put on view in the coming months alongside the Manet it wagered, The Folkestone Boat, Boulogne. Both works feature figures representing Manet’s wife and son.

4. The classiest: Song performances

Finally, we end with a song. You know the one. Two Missouri organizations are feeling the blues and singing the greens this week. Thanks to a wager with Philadelphia Youth Orchestra, their counterpart, the Youth Symphony of Kansas City, will perform their own rendition of “Fly Eagles Fly.” The Lyric Opera of Kansas City delivered a lovely version of the victory tune on Instagram, too, after losing their bet with Opera Philadelphia.