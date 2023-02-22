We know the Art Museum lost its Super Bowl bet. Here’s what it’s ponying up.

A deal is a deal, and so our Eagles loss will be Kansas City art lovers’ gain.

In making good on #MuseumBowl23, the Super Bowl wager between our cities’ art museums, Sailing by Thomas Eakins will be leaving the Philadelphia Museum of Art to go on loan to the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City.

Had the Eagles won, PMA would have got one of their prime painting on loan.

“While both the Chiefs and the Eagles played an excellent and very entertaining game, we were delighted that Chiefs won the Super Bowl,” said Julian Zugazagoitia, CEO and director of Nelson-Atkins.

“Had the Eagles won, the Nelson-Atkins would have loaned the Philadelphia Museum of Art Raphaelle Peale’s Venus Rising from the Sea - A Deception, Zugazagoitia added. “Since Peale was from Philadelphia, we thought it would be fun to affect a family reunion between one of our icons of American painting with the extraordinary Peale family holdings of the PMA.”

Our side of #MuseumBowl23 seem to be good sports about how their bet played out.

“Each team played its best, and we extend our congratulations to Kansas City,” said Sasha Suda, PMA’s CEO and director. “Our Eakins will arrive with wind in its sail, and it will be a pleasure to share this Philadelphia treasure with our Kansas City friends.”

The Nelson-Atkins has a fine American collection, and they do have a portrait by Eakins, but lending then one of the Philadelphian’s sporting scene paintings seemed especially appropriate, according to Jessica Todd Smith, PMA’s curator of American Art and director of curatorial initiatives.

“This is a really nice example of Thomas Eakins’ interest in sports,” Smith said. “Eakins was an athlete and so depicted a number of different sports - boxing, famously rowing on the Schuylkill. It seems as though work by a Philadelphia artist doing an athletic subject was really resonant, and football is the most American of sports.”

Moreover, the people sailing in the painting, she said, were on the Delaware River headed for the marshes of South Philadelphia to hunt birds in a location not far from the stadium where the Eagles now play. That just added to its suitability.

Part of the wager was the winning museum would treating its losing visitors to some of its city’s hometown specialties when they came to fulfill their end of the bet. The Kansas City crew, its seems, have every intention to honor that part of the deal.

“We look forward to welcoming the PMA contingent to the Nelson-Atkins and will make good on our promise to treat them to fantastic barbecue while they are here,” said Zugazagotia.

A PMA delegation is expected to go to Kansas City to deliver the painting in time for the NFL Draft in April.

“Since it was a football-related wager, it seems sort of fitting. The draft is taking place there in late April,” said Smith. “It seem like a nice full circle moment.”

She said the painting will probably be at the Kansas City museum for about four to six months.