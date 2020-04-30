For YaYa Horne, 42, the pandemic swept away all plans for the year in one devastating blow. The arts festival Horne planned, Tiny Room for Elephants, was supposed to sprawl across the Delaware River waterfront venues in May, bringing together 150 visual artists and musicians. Earlier this month, Horne began drafting an email letting everyone know the festival was canceled, but couldn’t physically bring herself to send it. She had to get a friend to help.