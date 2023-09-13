The best comedians coming to Philadelphia this fall

Philadelphia will be a home for sharp-tongued comedy through this fall. Comedy fans can expect star-studded lineups, legendary headliners, and shows booming with budding comedic talent in venues big and small.

Jerry Seinfeld, Martin Short, and Steve Martin will take over the main stage at the Met an Academy of Music, while the beer-chugging and shirt-ripping comedian Bert Kreischer will bring his observational comedy style to the Wells Fargo Center in November. Upper Darby native Tina Fey will join comedic forces with fellow Saturday Night Live alum Amy Poehler this December.

There will be long-standing stars, newly established acts, and hometown comics on the rise.

Deon Cole

Sept. 16, The Met.

Off the heels of his second Netflix special Charleen’s Boy, Deon Cole is back with a new comedy tour, “My New Normal.” The longtime writer and stand-up comedian will take the stage at the Met for a one-night comedy showcase.

themetphilly.com/event/deon-cole/

John Oliver

Sept. 17, The Met.

Stepping away from his on-desk duties as host of HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, the Emmy award-winning writer and comedian will take center stage at the Met a day after Cole.

themetphilly.com/event/john-oliver-live/

Vic Dibitetto

Sept. 21-23, Helium Comedy Club.

Vic Dibitetto has conjured laughs across all mediums, most notably for his online rants and viral YouTube video “Bread and Milk.” Given his large online presence and fan following, be quick on your keys to get tickets for his three-night stand at Helium Comedy Club.

philadelphia.heliumcomedy.com/events/73800

Alex Pearlman

Sept. 23, Helium Comedy Club.

Philly native and viral sensation Alex Pearlman will also make his way to Helium Comedy Club, along with five of his favorite local comedians, John Deary, Tyler Wolf, Domo Jones, Alyssa Al-Dookhi, and Setoiyo.

philadelphia.heliumcomedy.com

Alex Dragicevich

Sept. 20 - 30, various venues.

With the rising comedy group now based at Bourbon & Branch on Saturdays, the independent comedy collective Next In Line will kick off a string of fall showcases. The group will close out the month at Bourbon & Branch with headliner and Laugh Factory-product Alex Dragicevich.

eventbrite.com

Jay Pharoah

Sept. 30, West Chester University.

The master impressionist Jay Pharoah, who has racked up film credits since his days as a Saturday Night Live cast member, is coming to the region at the end of September. The actor and comedian will have a one-night show at West Chester University.

wcupatix.com/wculive

Jerry Seinfeld

Oct. 6, The Met.

Perhaps TV’s most famous comedian, Jerry Seinfeld’s legend has reached unparalleled heights thanks to his ability to turn the most mundane topics into comedic gold. Despite his stature, Seinfeld continues to crank out new routines on the stand-up stage, and fans can experience his most recent material at the Met.

themetphilly.com/event/jerry-seinfeld-2/

Patton Oswalt

Oct. 7, City Winery.

The familiar voice and face of comedian Patton Oswalt will grace the City Winery crowd this October. The famed actor and comic, who was the narrator of the very-Philly sitcom The Goldbergs, will land in Philly as part of the “Effervescent Tour.”

citywinery.com

Chris Tucker

Oct. 18, The Met.

From the moment a young Chris Tucker lit up the Def Comedy Jam in 1992, he’s been a mainstay in the comedy world. While his routine is a lot different from his early days in stand-up — you know, the profanity and all — he’s still delivering the funnies with his signature rapid-fire style.

themetphilly.com/event/chris-tucker/

Ari Shaffir

Oct. 21, Parx Casino.

Comedian Ari Shaffir will make his way to the region this fall. But this time, he will be on the “Wrong Side of History,” which is the name of his latest tour. Fans can see the longtime comedian and podcaster in action at Bucks County’s Parx Casino.

www.axs.com/events/483062/ari-shaffir-21-event-tickets

Steve Martin and Martin Short

Oct. 27, Academy of Music.

It’s already a gift to have one comedy legend on the marquee, but to have two is a bonanza, especially if it’s Steve Martin and Martin Short. The two Martins, who met on the set of The Three Amigos, will have their comedic genius on full display at the Academy of Music. The show is sold out, but resale tickets are available on third party sites.

kimmelculturalcampus.org

Ryan Davis

Nov. 3-5, Punch Line Philly.

While he may have gained new viewers (and fandom) because of his online spat with NBA All-Star Kevin Durant, Ryan Davis has been a notable name in TV and comedic circles for years. The North Carolina native has appeared in shows like Insecure and Curb Your Enthusiasm, and has toured comedy clubs across the country. And for a three-night stint, Davis will bring his brutally honest brand of comedy to Punch Line.

punchlinephilly.com

Michelle Buteau

Nov. 9, City Winery.

After landing a new Netflix series Survival of the Thickest, Michelle Buteau will come to City Winery with a full heart and tight jeans for her latest stand-up tour. The Philly stop on Buteau’s “The Full Heart, Tight Jeans Tour” is currently sold out, but fans can join the waitlist.

citywinery.com

Nicole Byer

Nov. 9, Parx Casino.

The host of Netflix’s bake-off series Nailed It!, Nicole Byer has proved she has the goods on the stand-up stage. Along with landing two Primetime Emmy nominations for her hosting talents, Byer has gained additional fanfare with her comedy special BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) in 2021. Fans can see the New Jersey native perform this fall at Parx Casino.

parxcasino.com

Howie Mandel

Nov. 17, Parx Casino.

Here’s the deal: Don’t let Howie Mandel’s years of hosting NBC’s Deal or No Deal, or being a judge on America’s Got Talent, fool you. The 67-year-old comic is a riot. See for yourself at Parx Casino.

parxcasino.com

DeRay Davis

Nov. 22, Rivers Casino.

Chicago native DeRay Davis, who’s been in several films, is also a hilarious stand-up. Catch him at Rivers Casino this November. Fans must be 21+ to see the comedian in action. riverscasino.com

Bert Kreischer

Nov. 29, Wells Fargo Center.

“The Machine” is coming to Philly. The beer-guzzling comedian Bert Kreischer will head to the Wells Fargo Center for his “Tops Off World Tour.”

wellsfargocenterphilly.com

David Spade

Dec. 2-3, Miller Theater.

David Spade has long mastered the art of sharp sarcasm and self-deprecating comedy. Whether it’s his notoriously bratty roles in films, or his skits as a Saturday Night Live cast member, Spade has used it to fuel a 30-plus year career in the industry. A year after his Netflix special Nothing Personal, Spade is headed to Philly for his “Catch Me Inside” tour.

kimmelculturalcampus.org

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler

Dec. 14, The Met.

Tina Fey is coming homeside, along with her Saturday Night Live bestie Amy Poehler, and they have long stirred up laughs across TV and film. Since connecting at Saturday Night Live, they have worked on classic comedy films like Mean Girls and box office hits like 2008′s Baby Mama. The two are joining forces for the “Restless Leg” tour.

themetphilly.com

D.L. Hughley

Dec. 15-17, Helium Comedy Club.

D.L. Hughley, who’s known for politically savvy commentary and sharp punchlines as a member of The Original Kings of Comedy, makes his way to the Helium Comedy Club, just in time for some preholiday laughs.

philadelphia.heliumcomedy.com

Nimesh Patel

Dec. 28, The Met.

There’s a reason Chris Rock tapped Nimesh Patel to write for the Academy Awards in 2016: The man is hilalrious! In the last two years, the rising comic has self-released three comedy specials, which have collectively garnered millions of views on YouTube. The Jersey-born comic will make his way to the Met just before the end of the year.

themetphilly.com/event/nimesh-patel/