Head of the Schuylkill Regatta (Oct. 26-27, Kelly and Fountain Green Drives). One of the largest rowing events in the country takes place on the Schuylkill. If you’re not connected to one of the competitors, who range from beginners to Olympic-caliber athletes, you can still take the race in from that weekend’s edition of Parks on Tap, located 400 meters above the finish line under the Girard Avenue and Railroad Bridges. (hosr.org)