‘Fat Ham’ earns five Tony Award nominations, including best play

Fat Ham, the Black queer reworking of Hamlet by Philadelphia playwright James Ijames, received five nominations for Tony Awards on Tuesday, including best play. Currently on Broadway, the play first premiered as a filmed production by the Wilma Theater in 2021 and went on to win the 2022 Pulitzer Prize.

As a coproducer for Fat Ham’s Broadway run, the Wilma is the first Philadelphia theater to receive a Tony Award nomination.

In addition to best play, Fat Ham is nominated for best direction, recognizing Saheem Ali; best featured actress for Nikki Crawford, who plays Hamlet’s mother Tedra; best costume design for Dominique Fawn Hill; and best lighting design for Bradley King.

Fat Ham was first staged with a live audience in a sold-out run at New York’s The Public Theater last year. The Public partnered with the National Black Theatre and others to transfer the production and its cast to Broadway. Other notable coproducers include Philadelphia native and actor Colman Domingo and actor Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba in the upcoming Wicked movie.

The ongoing Broadway run plays through June 25 and returns to Philly in November, where it will run at the Wilma from Nov. 24 through Dec. 17.

The Tony nominations were announced by Lea Michele of Funny Girl and Myles Frost of MJ the Musical.

The awards will air on CBS on Sunday, June 11 at 8 p.m., hosted by West Side Story’s Ariana DeBose of “Angela Basset did the thing” infamy. Viewers can stream the live event on Paramount+.