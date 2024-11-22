Film Office executive director Sharon Pinkenson is stepping down

After leading the Greater Philadelphia Film Office for more than 30 years, executive director Sharon Pinkenson is stepping down from the film commission, per a KYW Newsradio report.

Throughout her tenure, Pinkenson opened pathways for film and TV production across the Southeastern Pennsylvania region. The lifelong Philadelphian and Temple University graduate was instrumental in securing tax credits and incentives for potential filmmakers through the Pennsylvania Film Production Tax Credit program.

The program, which was signed into law by former Gov. Ed Rendell in 2004, turned Philadelphia and the greater Southeastern Pennsylvania region into a movie and TV metropolis.

After more than $6 billion of economic impact on the region, Pinkenson, a former costume designer and wardrobe stylist, turned the little-known permit office into one of the country’s most notable film commissions with hits like Mare of Easttown, The Sixth Sense, Philadelphia, and more.

Just last week, the state’s film commissioner, Gino Anthony Pesi, announced that $9.2 million will be awarded in tax credits to a dozen projects, including the second season of Netflix’s Tires, created by Mechanicsburg comedian Shane Gillis. The productions are expected to create nearly 2,200 jobs and inject almost $37 million into the local economy, according to the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).

When the city was on the urge of bankruptcy in the early 1990s, Pinkenson was the “point person” for getting movies and TV shows made in Philadelphia at a time of economic turmoil, said Carrie Rickey, former Inquirer reporter and author.

Rickey said Pinkenson’s efforts created jobs, education, and higher visibility for the city. “She’s done as much for the city as any of the mayors she’s worked under,” Rickey said. “Of the many film office heads that I’ve met over the years, [she] has to be one of the top three. She’s well-respected among her peers.”

Along with helping M. Night Shyamalan establish his career, Rickey said Pinkenson convinced the producers of 1993′s Philadelphia to shoot the film locally instead of Pittsburgh.

“She did a lot of amazing things, and the Film Office was and is the envy of similar offices in the country — and maybe North America — because of [Pinkenson].

According to the Film Office, the commission has generated more than $6 billion for the region since Pinkenson took the reins in 1992.

She also had a hand in developing the local music industry. In 2015, the Film Office launched Billy Penn Music, a music sync agency that forged relationships with musicians and local filmmakers, TV producers, and video game developers.

Pinkenson will be leaving her post at the nonprofit organization at the end of the month to work as an executive producer. Her last day on the job will be Nov. 30, the Film Office has confirmed.

She will be succeeded by two veteran Film Office employees, Erin Wagner and Nicole Shiner, who will be taking on as co-Executive Directors.

This is a developing story.