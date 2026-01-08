What was the first city-sponsored New Year’s Day procession in America? The answer lies in Philly.

As the fog lifted on Jan. 1, 1901, four Fancy Dress Clubs and 16 Comic Clubs gathered at the corner of Broad and Reed Streets for the first ever Mummers Parade.

“Kings, emperors, knights and jesters, clothed in purple royal or tinkling tensel [sic] wended their way up the broad thoroughfare …” reads a front-page story from the Jan. 2, 1901 Philadelphia Inquirer. “In the throng of merry makers, no tribe no nation, scarcely an individual was neglected.”

That inaugural Mummers Parade was America’s first folk parade. It also marks the first time an American city hosted a New Year’s Day procession.

It will be remembered Saturday at the Firstival in the Mummers Museum. Firstivals are the Philadelphia Historic District’s weekly day parties celebrating historic events that happened in Philadelphia before anywhere else in America, and often the world. They are part of a yearlong celebration of America’s 250th birthday.

That first Mummers Parade began 125 years ago at 9 a.m. on a chilly overcast morning, said Mark A. Montanaro, the Mummers Museum’s curator. It took participants just two hours to march up Broad Street and around City Hall to Girard Avenue.

Three hundred dollars — $11,575 in today’s money — was awarded to the parade’s two first place winners: the Elkton Association, part of the Fancy Dressed Club; and the White Cap Association, belonging to the Comic Club.

Revelers partied all day and into the night.

The boisterousness remains to this day. So much so that the Philadelphia Historic District did not want to start the Firstival celebrations with the parade, even though that was the initial plan. Why? Because they assumed the Mummers would still be recovering from their parade.

» READ MORE: America’s first balloon ride happened right here in Philly, the birthplace of American aeronautics

The word mummer is derived from Momus, the Greek god of satire and mockery. Mommer is the Old French word for mime.

Philadelphia’s 17th century English and Swedish immigrants dressed in elaborate regalia during the days between Christmas and New Year’s, knocked on their neighbors’ doors, and demanded treats of sweets and nuts. Over the decades, the door-to-door tradition turned into rambunctious neighborhood parties as Dutch, Irish, and Italian immigrants joined in on the fun.

In November of 1900, Philadelphia Evening Bulletin reporter and theatrical promoter H. Bart McHugh and City Councilman John H. Baizley asked Mayor Samuel Ashbridge if the city would consolidate the block parties into one big parade.

Plans were finalized by mid December.

The Mummers Parade remains one of Philadelphia’s most enduring traditions. It’s only been canceled three times: during 1919 Spanish Flu; 1934 during the Great Depression; and 2021 during COVID. (This year the String Band Division called off its competition due to violent winds.)

Parade routes have changed; today it starts at City Hall and ends at Washington Avenue. At times its been fraught with racial controversy, as some members have appeared in blackface as recently as 2020.

That’s all in the past, Montanaro stressed.

“The Mummers are striving for inclusivity,” Montanaro said. “We are a little bit of Mardi Gras, a little bit of Carnival, and a whole lot of Philly.”

This week’s Firstival is Saturday, Jan. 9, 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. at the Mummers Museum, located at 1100 S. 2nd Street. The Inquirer will highlight a “first” from Philadelphia Historic District’s 52 Weeks of Firsts program every week.