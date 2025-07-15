Franklin Institute announces new details on 2026 ‘Universal Theme Parks’ show

It could be seen as a giant, immersive advertisement for Universal theme parks. Or a place where elementary and middle schoolers can begin to dream about career possibilities from rollercoaster design to storyboarding. Or perhaps an exhibition focused on technology and industry.

The Franklin Institute and Comcast NBCUniversal are no doubt betting on all of these in a partnership that’s taken the form of “Universal Theme Parks: The Exhibition,” an upcoming show slated to open Feb. 14, 2026. Leaders say it will be one of the Franklin’s largest and most ambitious self-built special exhibitions in years.

The experience will feature eight themed galleries, 25 interactive experiences, and about 100 artifacts relating to Universal franchises like Jurassic World, How to Train Your Dragon, and others.

“Theme parks are the one industry that includes pretty much every job you could possibly think of. It’s just such a huge industry,” says Abby Bysshe, chief experience and strategy officer at the Franklin Institute. “With Epic Universe opening in May [a new theme park in Orlando, Fla.], it felt like a very timely conversation about where the industry is going from a design perspective. And I think these are the kinds of industries that get kids excited about science and technology in a way that is not the typical way we talk about science and technology, which is, ‘become an engineer, become a doctor,’ those kinds of things. So this is another great entry point.”

The Franklin Institute announced the show earlier, in October, but on Tuesday revealed more detail about its content.

Visitors will be able to design monster masks and program animated figures, see vehicles and props from attractions like Jurassic World and Universal Monsters, and pose with costumes of characters like Toothless, Po, Tigress, and Gingy from Universal’s live shows, according to an announcement.

The characters and stories are Universal’s intellectual property, and so the partnership with the entertainment company means that the Franklin pays for using them. Universal also has a say in the exhibition’s content, and it worked with the Franklin on developing the show.

“They have been helping us connect with experts within their company to build out content and storytelling,” said Bysshe.

After the show closes on Sept. 7, 2026 it will travel to other venues.

The Franklin Institute has often hosted traveling shows, but this is the first large one they have built themselves in recent years, Bysshe said. Working with a theme park allowed the science center to “broaden people’s horizon on what’s out there and what’s possible and get them excited about all these varieties of jobs that they could go into.

“What does it mean to be a storyboard artist? What does it mean to design costumes? What does it mean to design popcorn buckets for retail? All of these parts and pieces guests can get their hands on and try.”

Tickets go on sale in October.