The Franklin Institute will host a new exhibit about Universal’s theme parks in 2026

The Franklin Institute is developing a new exhibit with Universal Destinations & Experiences that’s set to debut in 2026, when visitors from around the globe will be in Philly for the nation’s 250th birthday and the FIFA World Cup.

The exhibit, which has not yet been named, will focus on how Universal’s theme parks are made and will debut in Philly before touring North America.

“Hosting the world premiere of an exhibition of this caliber in 2026, during what will be a monumental year for the nation, is extraordinary. We are proud to add this remarkable exhibit to the already impressive lineup of major events happening during the 2026 semi-quincentennial in Philadelphia,” Franklin Institute president and CEO Larry Dubinski said in a statement.

Spanning 12,000-to-16,000-square-feet, the exhibit will provide an inside look at Universal’s storytelling, innovation, and worldbuilding and will showcase the history of its theme parks and attractions through original artwork, replicas, models, and interactives.

A special focus will be on how the principles of science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) are used to design and create theme parks and the many careers available within the theme park industry.

Universal has two parks in the United States — Universal Orlando Resort (which consists of Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure, and Universal Volcano Bay) and the smaller Universal Studios Hollywood. There are also three Universal parks abroad: Universal Studios Japan, Universal Beijing Resort, and Universal Studios Singapore. More than 50 million people visit the parks each year for experiences like the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, the Jurassic World VelociCoaster, or to grab a Duff Beer at Moe’s Tavern from The Simpsons.

In May 2025, Universal will debut a fourth theme park at its Orlando resort called Universal Epic Universe (so many universes!), which will consists of five immersive experiences: The Wizarding World of Harry Potter: Ministry of Magic, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, How to Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk, Dark Universe, and Celestial Park.

The Franklin’s exhibit, which is being developed with the creative design firm MDSX, will track the history of the entertainment company’s theme parks from its early studio tram tours to the new Universal Epic Universe.

“We are delighted to partner with The Franklin Institute, one of the world’s leading museums, on this exhibition that will show visitors how Universal brings the worlds of famous movies, stories, and video games to life with a combination of creativity, innovation, and industry-leading technology,” Page Thompson, president of Universal Destinations & Experiences, new ventures, said in the statement.

The Franklin is no stranger to putting on shows with large entertainment companies. Last year, it hosted the world premiere of “Disney100: The Exhibition.”