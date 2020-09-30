View this post on Instagram

Proud to launch my venture into home goods with @GianniLeeStudio HOME, a collection of rugs and prints from my studio archive. On Wednesday September 30th leading the release of “HOME” is my collaboration with rug artisans @rugandkilim here in New York. What began with some visits to Rug & Kilim’s showroom grew into a shared love of creation, and the discussion began on precisely how these selections of “skeleton” street art would translate to their new medium—a challenge the team welcomed both as avid collectors and long-time leaders in custom hand woven rugs. Many visits later with constant communication and insight from their Art Department we conducted an in-depth colorway and yarn selection, followed by a detailed rendering for their international workshop in India. Once approved the yarn was spun and naturally dyed as they set up the loom for the chosen scale. After the extensive hand knotting was complete, Rug & Kilim oversaw the wash, stretching, finishing, and final vetting before shipping. 100% hand-made by rug artisans in India!!! On September 30th I will be releasing a very small collection of these rugs via GianniLee.com for pre-order. These rugs are limited edition and will move fast. Feel free to DM or Email if you are a serious collector and would like access to the collection before general release.