Gillie da King is back with a new pregame dance ritual. It’s already going viral.

Nassir “Gillie da King” Fard introduced a new dance to his viral pregame ritual this year.

In the minutes before the Eagles took on the Kansas City Chiefs at the Linc Sunday afternoon, Gillie posted an Instagram video of himself standing atop a wheel of his custom Philadelphia Eagle ATV.

And in the words of legendary Don Cornelius introducing an R&B act on Soul Train, he implored Eagles fans to put their hands together.

Time to dance.

Yet, instead of rocking out to Cameo’s 1986 tune “Candy” like he did last year because “every game we play is that sweet,” Gillie started jamming to Cheryl Lynn’s 1983 dance classic “Encore.” His reasoning is obvious: he wants the Birds to repeat last year’s Super Bowl Magic this season.

“The Eagles deserve an encore, Baby” Gillie roars in the video wearing a his colossal Noggin Boss hat in black.

He then jumps off the car and gets busy doing the updated dance that features new moves, lots of shoulder rolls, and major attitude.

Gillie debuted the new footwork on Sept. 5 before the Eagles’ first of the season game against the Dallas Cowboys. The nearly two minute-long clip is racking up tense of thousands of likes already.

The sequence — a mash up of 80s and 90s dance moves — starts with a step Gillie calls the Damon Dash, named after Jay-Z’s former business partner. “You start off hard with that,” Gillie said.

Next comes another two-step named after rapper Tony Yayo. You must, Gillie said, “look ugly” as you do it. That is followed up by the Lil Duval, named after the rapper behind 2018 one-hit-wonder “Smile (Living My Best Life).”

”You gotta put your shoulders" in that one, Gillie says making a supreme stank face.

The rest of the moves, including the crisscross and the Kodak Black, were part of last year’s viral dance. And like last year, Gillie ends the performance with bringing his face very close to the camera.

“Blow the Whistle” fans need not worry, though. Gillie continues to celebrate Eagles’ wins with Too Short’s 2006 party jam.

And yes, JoJo the Bird is back along with the beloved Broom Man for the game-winning dance. A woman dressed in an 86 Eagles jersey also joins in on the jig.

It’s the second week of the NFL and Gillie and his crew have shimmied to “Blow the Whistle” twice. If the football gods are indeed setting the Eagles up for an encore season, we know who to thank.