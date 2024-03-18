Manayunk’s Grape Room shuts down after years of spotlighting Philly musical talent

Beloved Manayunk bar and live music venue the Grape Room is closing its doors.

After decades of highlighting local musicians and national acts at its very popular open mics, the long-standing bar announced the decision to shut in an Instagram post on Sunday.

“We didn’t think the day would come where we leave one of the loves of our life,” the post read. “They say, ‘the show must go on,’ but today it will not. Sometimes a change is necessary and we hope one day Grape Room and @badhabitsbooking will host amazing local concerts again. For now, we have to think of the shape of what’s to come.”

The announcement closed out with a nod to the bar’s long history and legacy. “There are many eras of the Grape for each of us to remember, some spanning decades. The music, the friends, the lifestyle that was the Grape, it was a dream come true. Effective immediately, we will be closed for all further operations. We love you!”

“This is like watching the tree you climbed as a child get chopped down,” one Instagram user wrote. “Thanks for all the top shelf hangs. We love you.”

Another user commented: “This place changed my life, and I’ll carry the legacy with me forever. The dream will live on no matter what happens.”

Founded as the Grape Street Pub in 1986, the Grape Room reopened in April 2011. Owned by Brian “Scooter” Hassinger, it provided both a laid-back atmosphere and slate of talented artists. Former WXPN on-air host Elise Brown called it the “home” for live music in the 1990s. The pub opened doors for local musicians and comedians five nights a week through open mic nights, live jam sessions, and band showcases.

Brown, who later bought a home a few blocks away from the venue, said the place hosted shows with Philly musicians to national acts, including artists like Jeff Buckley.

“Monday night was the gathering place for those of us in the Philly local music scene,” Brown said. “It was also just a really comfy [and] welcoming neighborhood pub.”