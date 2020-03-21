I started out hating the entire experience, mostly because it took me a while to figure it out. One virtual walk-through kept me on the ramp of New York’s Guggenheim Museum without being able to get down the ramp or looking at any art. Another had me wandering around the exterior of the Guggenheim in Bilbao, Spain, without being able to find a way in, though I should note that this sometimes happens to me at real museums.