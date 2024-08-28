Beloved hammerhead shark at Camden’s Adventure Aquarium is dead

Anchor, a beloved great hammerhead shark at Camden’s Adventure Aquarium, swam his last lap around the vivarium on Sunday.

On Sunday evening, aquarium officials announced Anchor’s passing on social media and added that they are “deeply saddened to share” at the loss.

“Anchor was a tremendous ambassador for his species for 20 years, teaching all who met him about shark conservation and the hammerhead’s vital role in the health of coastal marine ecosystems,” the Instagram announcement read.

Great hammerhead sharks are one of the largest species in the world, sometimes as tall as 20 feet long, and Anchor was the largest shark at the Aquarium. In 2021, he was nine feet tall and, as an older post on the Aquarium’s website notes, he was only 3 feet when he first came to the Camden attraction formerly known as the Thomas H. Kean New Jersey State Aquarium. Great hammerhead sharks are known for their excellent 360-degree vision and their exceptional senses that help them detect prey.

While Aquarium officials didn’t reveal the cause of Anchor’s death, past visitors and “close friends” shared their past memories with the long-adored hammerhead, including the fact that some members of the staff called him Waldo.

“Getting to work with him every day was a highlight of my work day,” one Instagram user wrote. “I’ll miss you, buddy.”

“Oh my, this is terrible! I have so many pictures and videos of Anchor. I’ve been going to this place since I was 3 years old and would get so excited every time he appeared,” another one wrote. “I’d say [my] favorite memory is all the jump scares he pulled on me. Every time [I’d] get close to the glass, he’d appear real quickly from out of nowhere. Good times.”

The aquarium has the largest collection of sharks in the Northeast. It is home to silky sharks, sand tiger sharks, bamboo sharks, Pacific blacktip reef sharks, and other species.