But they applauded hardest of all for Carolee Carmello, a true force of nature as Dolly Gallagher Levi. From her first moment onstage through the final bows, she had her strong arms around us, taking us all along on her adventure. Carmello channels all the great Dollys before her — you can’t get away from them, so you might as well embrace them — yet she creates a lovable Dolly of her own.