A movie about the making of ‘Rocky’ is filming in New Jersey and Philly

Oscar nominee Matt Dillon will play Frank Stallone, Sylvester Stallone’s hot headed father, in a new movie about the actor’s life, according to Deadline.

I Play Rocky is a dramatic, behind-the-scenes look at the filming of the Oscar-winning Rocky, that, according to NJ.COM, will be filmed on location in New Jersey and Philadelphia from late October through December.

The Amazon MGM film will be directed by Peter Farrelly (The Greenbook) and will star Anthony Ippolito — who played Al Pacino in the 2022 film The Offer — as the young Stallone.

Stephen James (If Beale Street Could Talk) will play Carl Weathers, the actor who played Apollo Creed. AnnaSophia Robb (Little Fires Everywhere) is cast as Sasha Czack, Stallone’s first wife.

I Play Rocky is a story of persistence and centers the actor’s dogged attempts to make and star in the movie about the Philadelphia boxer. Stallone was under significant pressure to have someone else play the titular role in the 1976 hit.

Stallone’s dad, Frank, who was born in Italy, died in 2011 when he was 91. He, who was cast as the timekeeper in the original Rocky, had a major impact on his son’s life.

Stallone, now 79, is not involved with I Play Rocky.

New York-based Grant Wilfley Casting is looking to hire real life boxers as extras. They are also looking for cars made between 1960 and the early 1970s, and locals — with long hair and who don’t mind being around smoke — to play pedestrians, spectators, and member of the 1970s film crew.

If you can find your grandparents’ polyester bell-bottoms, you will be a shoe-in.