Let me pause here and take Rutgers University Press into the woodshed. Folks, for the second edition, can we please stick a map in front, with neighborhoods and relevant sites labeled? Saffron lovingly describes them, tells us how they roll, what they’re like on a date. Sure, some readers will know where One Meridian Plaza, Fabric Row, Sister Cities Park, North Central, and the Graduate Hospital neighborhood are, but many won’t. Let’s go. Maplessness cruelly shorts both author and city.