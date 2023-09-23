There is very little time to salvage pieces of Isaiah Zagar’s Painted Bride mural

After years of uncertainty and lengthy legal battles, the status of the former Painted Bride Art Center building, which is wrapped in one of Isaiah Zagar’s largest public murals, could be weeks away from demolition.

As reported by PhillyVoice, officials from the Philadelphia Magic Gardens, which preserves and provides access to Zagar’s work, said the building will be razed in November. PMG events and marketing manager Allison Boyle told the Inquirer that the organization’s preservation team will begin collecting mosaic tiles from the building, starting Oct. 16.

“It’s been a roller coaster to protect this mural,” Boyle said. “We’ve had many chances to save this beautiful building. It really sucks to lose a mural like this after fighting for so long.”

The 230 Vine St. building was the long-time home of the Painted Bride Art Center, which operated as a theater and gallery space in the Old City area. The nonprofit arts organization is now headquartered at 5212 Market St. in West Philadelphia.

“The permits were submitted, but the time to break ground is unknown at this time,” developer and architect Shimi Zakin of Philadelphia’s Atrium Design Group, which now owns the space, said. “The permits are only the beginning of the process.”

Since the $3.85 million sale to Atrium Design Group was finalized last year, the 14,000-square-foot structure has been left vacant. As previously reported by The Inquirer, the developer wants to turn the space into a new 85-unit short-term rental building, with an underground parking garage, 4,800 square feet of restaurant space, and 1,000 square feet of café space.

Last year, Zakin and the organization proposed to build the new building, while keeping Zagar’s 7,000-square-foot mosaic, known as The Skin of the Bride intact.

That building, however, would’ve been taller than the area’s 65-feet height limit for residential buildings. Fearing the potential for congested streets, a group of Old City residents successfully appealed the city zoning board’s decision to allow Zakin to construct the building, and put a stop on the construction. They felt it would set a bad precedence for future developers.

Julia Zagar, owner of Eye’s Gallery and the wife of Isaiah Zagar, said Zakin’s initial proposal was a “beautiful” plan, but a bid that didn’t garner the support she expected. “We went through five years of fighting, winning, losing, winning, and finally losing,” Zagar said. “It’s really a tragedy. The city is losing something wonderful. And aside from it involving Isaiah, public art is for everybody.”

Zakin previously told The Inquirer that there are plans to incorporate pieces of Zagar’s mural into the first floor of the space. But it all depends on how well people are able to remove the tiles before the demolition.

The mosaic tiles are very tightly attached to the building’s facade, Boyle said. Which means a fair amount of the mosaic will be lost. For the pieces they can salvage, some will end up on the first floor of the proposed building, and others will be used to construct a new mural inside the courtyard space. “Our preservation team has a lot of experience doing what they do, so hopefully, we’ll be able to save most of the pieces,” she said.

If large sections can’t be removed and preserved, there are chances portions of the mural would remain on the concrete facade.

This will be “better than nothing,” Robert Gurmankin, president of the Franklin Bridge North Neighbors said, adding that it’s unfortunate a compromise couldn’t be made to keep the whole mosaic.

“Some people loved the mosaic, and I know one person who thinks of it as some ugly pop art,” Gurmankin said. “That’s some people’s opinion, but I understand it’s a shame to lose it .”