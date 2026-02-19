Isaiah Zagar, legendary South Philly mosaicist, has died at 86

Isaiah Zagar, 86, of South Philadelphia, renowned mosaic artist who crafted glittering glass art on 50,000 square feet of walls and buildings across the city and founded Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens, has died.

Mr. Zagar died at his home in Philadelphia from complications of heart failure and Parkinson’s disease, the Magic Gardens confirmed on Thursday.

“The scale of Isaiah Zagar’s body of work and his relentless artmaking at all costs is truly astounding,” said Emily Smith, executive director of the Magic Gardens. “Most people do not yet understand the importance of what he created, nor do they understand the sheer volume of what he has made.”

His art, Smith said, “is distinctive and wholly unique to Philadelphia, and it has forever changed the face of our city. He was so inspired by other art environment sites and their creators, and, in that vein, was obsessed with creating something special, which he worked at every day for decades. He loved Philadelphia and wanted it to be known for its art scene.”

Mr. Zagar was born in Brooklyn in 1939 and received a B.F.A. in painting and graphics at the Pratt Institute of Art in New York. He and his wife, artist Julia Zagar, moved to South Philadelphia in 1968 after serving in the Peace Corps in Peru. Together, they founded Eye’s Gallery at 402 South Street focusing on Latin American folk art.

He is survived by his wife, Julia, and sons Jeremiah and Ezekiel Zagar.

Philadelphia Magic Gardens said it will announce a public memorial at a later date.

