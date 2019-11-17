The youngest piece on the concert was completed this past Tuesday. No wonder there were no printed program notes. But nothing about Andy Akiho’s Aluminous or its performance felt last-minute — and that’s a hallmark of JACK, which not only plays challenging music well but seems to fully fathom it. The music had a wonderful way of gathering momentum only to have individual strands in the quartet stumbling all over each other. The percussion writing was like a music box careening toward a psychotic breakdown. Pizzicato string writing recalled Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4 on steroids. Aluminous made me very happy to live in an age when all such things can co-exist in the same piece.